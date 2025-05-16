People Had Decided INDI Alliance Was Not A…: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday reacted to Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks on INDIA alliance and said that the people had decided that the group of opposition parties is not a coalition but "an opportunistic alliance" that has no policy to work for the country.

He said people believe in the BJP ideology.

"Sometimes, even Congress people have to speak the truth. People had decided before that the INDI alliance was not a coalition, but an opportunistic alliance. Whenever parties with dynasties come, they have no common ideologies. They don't have a policy to work for the country... they come together only to attack Narendra Modi... people believe in the BJP's ideology," Chandrasekhar, a former union minister, told ANI.

Chandrasekhar also took to social media X and called the opposition alliance a "motley collection of parties" and that they came together only because of their "love for corruption."

"The BJP is a formidable party because it believes in strong values /principles of IndiaFirst and cares for all Indians - and so has the support of most Indians. INDI alliance is a motley collection of parties, brought together by only their love for corruption and exploitation and fear/hatred of Narendra Modi ji," Chandrasekhar posted.

Earlier, Chidambaram expressed doubts about the future of the INDIA bloc, saying that it is frayed at the seams. However, he added that the bloc could still be saved with time.

"The future is not so bright as Mr Mritunjay Singh Yadav said. He seemed to feel that the INDIA Alliance is still intact. I'm not sure. It's only Salman can answer, because he was part of the negotiating team for the India alliance. If the INDIA alliance is intact, I'm very, very happy. But it shows, it's at the seams, it's frayed. It can be put together, there's still time," Chidambaram said.



Chidambaram was yesterday speaking at the book launch of Contesting Democratic Deficit: An Inside Story of the 2024 Elections by Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav in the national capital.

The Congress leader described the BJP as not another political party but an exceptionally well-organised political force and stressed that it must be challenged on multiple fronts to challenge its dominance.

"In my experience and reading of history, there has been no political party as formidably organised as the BJP. In every department, it's formidable. It's not another political party. It's a machine behind which it's a machine, and the two machines control all the machinery of India, from the Election Commission of India to the lowest police station in India; they are able to control or sometimes capture these institutions. This is a formidable machine you're fighting. It's not another political party," he said.