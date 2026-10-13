/‘People have seen through your strategy of shielding infiltrators’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over SIR protest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of shielding infiltrators under the guise of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that the Opposition would face a crushing defeat in the 2029 elections.
“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the people of this country have fully understood your strategy of shielding infiltrators under the guise of the SIR, and they will no longer fall for your ruses. I also wish to tell Shri Rahul and his associates to brace themselves for a crushing defeat in 2029,” Shah said.
His remarks came as he targeted the Congress following the BJP’s victory in the Gujarat local body elections, where the party won 90 of the 104 seats contested across three municipalities and municipal corporations.
Home Minister Amit Shah also rejected the opposition’s claims that electronic voting machines (EVMs) helped the BJP win elections, pointing out that ballot papers were used in the Gujarat local body polls.
He cited the Congress’s prolonged electoral decline in Gujarat, Tripura and West Bengal to question Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Shah said the Congress had been out of power for decades in these states, arguing that its electoral setbacks could not be attributed to the SIR, which came into effect only after 2024.
#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "To those who cite ballot machines as the reason for the results, I would like to point out that these elections were conducted using ballot papers; this fact completely refutes the argument that ballot machines are what help the BJP win elections. For 33 years, no Congress Chief Minister has won in Tripura. In Bengal, the Congress party has not achieved a victory for 54 years. In states like Bengal, Tripura, and Gujarat, the Congress party has faced defeat for three, four, or even five decades. I want to ask Shri Rahul Gandhi directly: is this the result of the SIR? The SIR only came into effect after 2024. Ever since you emerged as the principal leader of the Congress—and subsequently as its President and the Leader of the Opposition—the party has consistently lost elections"— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
He also targeted Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, claiming the party had consistently lost elections since Gandhi emerged as its principal leader, later becoming Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
He also questioned the Congress’s electoral record in the state, claiming that it had not won an election in Gujarat for 41 years.
“I want to make this point clear and specifically convey it to Rahul ji that the Congress party has not won a single election in 41 years. The last election they won was back in 1985; since then, they have faced continuous defeats in Gujarat,” the Home Minister said.
Highlighting the BJP’s performance in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, which falls within his constituency, Shah said the party had won 38 of the 44 seats.
He added that the BJP’s vote share in the corporation had risen by 10 per cent compared with the previous election.
“Elections were held today for three municipalities and municipal corporations in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party achieved a resounding victory, winning 90 out of the total 104 seats across these two municipalities and one municipal corporation,” Shah said.
He also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming it had forfeited its security deposit in all 32 seats it contested.
Shah described the BJP’s performance as a reflection of the political mood in Gujarat, saying voters continued to back Modi’s leadership.
INDIA bloc leaders, on the other hand, have taken to the streets protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over SIR voter rolls and reports of dissent within the Election Commission and filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding an independent audit of voter rolls and withdrawal of SIR.
(with agencies input)
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