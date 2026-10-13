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‘People have seen through your strategy of shielding infiltrators’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over SIR protest

Shah said the Congress had been out of power for decades, arguing that its electoral setbacks could not be attributed to the SIR, which came into effect only after 2024.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
‘People have seen through your strategy of shielding infiltrators’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over SIR protest
Image Credit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to the media in New Delhi. (IANS)

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‘People have seen through your strategy of shielding infiltrators’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over SIR protest
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