Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday reacted indirectly to the trade tariffs imposed by the United States for the first time. Speaking at the 7th foundation day of Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that people who impose tariffs on India fear India's growth.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing a gathering, speaks on US tariffs. He said, “In the world, people fear that if India grows, their place will be diminished, so they impose tariffs. We did nothing, but they are luring the one who did it, thinking that if they stays with them, pressure will be created on India… Today, the world needs solutions.”

Bhagwat stressed that beyond trade, the deeper challenge lies in understanding the true nature of individuals and nations. “Unless human beings and countries understand their real self, they will continue to face problems. If we show compassion and overcome fear, we will have no enemies,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between the Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual movement, and the RSS, Bhagwat noted that both organisations seek to awaken inner consciousness. He urged people to look inward for strength and to cultivate compassion as the foundation for global peace.