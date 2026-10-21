A passenger bus crash at Gala Pachound in Udhampur district left at least 10 people injured on Wednesday. District authorities, led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) alongside emergency relief teams, launched immediate rescue operations at the crash site. Officials confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far.
#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K: At least 10 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus met with an accident at Gala Pachound in Udhampur district. Following the incident, emergency relief teams, alongside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and medical personnel, rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts. No casualties have been reported so far. Visuals from the hospital where the injured have been brought.— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026
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