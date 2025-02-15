Ranveer Allahbadia Joke Row: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who is facing backlash over his controversial remarks on parents during a YouTube show, said on Saturday that he is receiving death threats, due to which he is feeling scared. He also stated that he has full faith in the police and judicial system and he is not running away. In a post on social media, the influencer issued a statement in which he informed that people besides him are threatening his family and have invaded his mother’s clinic.

“My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry,” Allahbadia said in the post.

“I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” the post further read.

The latest post from the YouTuber came after Mumbai Police asked him to appear before them on Saturday as part of a probe into his controversial remarks, as he did not turn up during the day. Teams of Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited his residence here but found the flat locked, an official said.

Crass remarks by Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons. "The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in the Versova area but found it locked," an official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Allahbadia, who is a podcaster, had been asked to remain present at the Khar police station here on Thursday in connection with the probe into his controversial comments. But after he failed to appear, the police issued a second summons, asking him to appear on Friday, he said. The podcaster had requested the Khar police that his statement be recorded at his residence, but his request was turned down, he added.

Meanwhile, an Assam police team also wants to question Allahbadia in a case registered in Guwahati on a complaint by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show, he said. "Accordingly, teams of the Mumbai and Assam police went to Allahbadia's flat in Versova but found it locked. Both the police teams then returned to Khar police station," the police official said.

The case in Guwahati was registered on Monday. Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The Assam police team on Thursday met the Maharashtra Cyber Department officials. The Mumbai police and the cyber department, who are conducting separate probes into the remarks, have also asked Raina to appear before them in the next five days.

The Mumbai police (Khar police station) have recorded the statements of eight persons, including Makhija, Chanchalani, and Allahbadia's manager, on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. However, the city police have not registered any FIR in this connection so far. On Friday, police recorded the statement of Pratham Sagar, video editor of 'India's Got Latent' show. He was allowed to leave after a brief questioning.

The Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram recorded his statement with the agency. He was on the judges panel of Raina's show.

(With agency Inputs)