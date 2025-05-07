US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reacted to reports of Indian missile strikes inside Pakistan, stating that the development was expected and adding, "I hope it ends very quickly."

"We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump said, ANI reported.

The US State Department also addressed the situation but withheld any immediate assessment. In a statement to ANI, a spokesperson said, "We are aware of the reports, however we have no assessment to offer at this time. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments."

After the airstrikes, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to update him on the measures undertaken, as per the statement from the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pok. The operation comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeted nine specific locations connected to the orchestration and planning of cross-border terror attacks.