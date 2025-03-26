'People Need To Be Explained In...': UP CM Adityanath Clears His Intentions Behind 'Bulldozer Actions'

Yogi Adityanath Podcast: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened up on the backlash his government is facing over the “bulldozer action,” saying that sometimes people need to be explained things in a "language" they understand. The Chief Minister further stated that those who take the law into their own hands will face consequences within the legal framework.

"Those who believe in justice, justice is done for them. Those who take justice and law into their own hands are taught a lesson in the framework of law. It should be explained in the language in which they understand it. If someone comes in front of us as a violent person to attack us, should we stand in front of him? No, if he comes as a violent person, then we will have to respond to his violence there," CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI.

Speaking about the ongoing religious site dispute in Mathura, the Chief Minister said that the UP government is following court orders; otherwise, a "lot" could have happened there. "Why should we not raise the issue of Mathura? Isn't Mathura the birthplace of Shri Krishna? We are following the orders of the court. Or else, a lot could have happened there," he said.

On the question pertaining to the Sambhal row, CM Yogi stated that the government is working within the legal framework. He questioned the construction of mosques on "Hindu sites," stating that it goes against Islamic principles.

"There are 64 pilgrimage sites in Sambhal, and we have found 54... Whatever it is, we will find it. We will find it. We will tell the world to see what happened in Sambhal. Sambhal is a truth. You have complete freedom of worship; you can make it (mosques) anywhere, but you have deviated from the principles of Islam. Islam says that any Hindu temple or any Hindu house made by you, any worship place, is not accepted by God. Why did you create them? You are protesting against Islam. We are working within the framework of the law..." Chief Minister Adiyanath said.