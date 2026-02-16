People now trust Bhagwant Mann Govt & are fearlessly helping authorities catch drug traffickers: Arvind Kejriwal

At the Village Defence Committee (VDC) oath ceremony in Moga, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann delivered a direct and uncompromising message on Punjab’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, asserting that the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP and the Congress had allowed the state to sink into narcotics, while the AAP government is now mounting a sustained crackdown to reverse the damage.

The AAP Supremo said that for the first time in Punjab’s history, a government has taken firm action against drug peddlers rather than protecting them. Citing the seizure of 2,000 kilograms of drugs, the imprisonment of major traffickers and the demolition of their mansions, he argued that the campaign is producing measurable results on the ground. He cautioned the people of Punjab that returning previous regimes to power would risk pushing Punjab back into the grip of drugs.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann reiterated that the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign fulfils AAP’s commitment to erase the stain of ‘chitta’ from Punjab. He emphasised that the government’s strategy combines strict enforcement with long-term prevention, including the development of sports grounds in every village and the creation of employment opportunities to steer youth away from addiction.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Together, the two leaders declared the anti-drug drive as a decisive phase in Punjab’s governance, asserting it as both a law enforcement mission and a broader effort to restore confidence and opportunity across the state.

Addressing the gathering, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “People have gathered today to participate in ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’. One year ago, on 1 March, the Punjab Government under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann had started this. When we started the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign one year ago, people had very little trust. They had seen previous governments. They had seen that earlier governments made tall claims but did nothing. So when we began this war against drugs, there was deep fear among the people. No one was ready to come forward to share information. No one was willing to provide details about smugglers. They feared that their families would be threatened, harassed and intimidated.”

Highlighting the action taken in the past year, the AAP Supremo continued, “But in the last one year, the way the police have arrested drug smugglers and seized drugs from various places, more than 2,000 kilograms of drugs have been seized in the last year. The way bulldozers have been run over the grand bungalows of those selling drugs, the way big smugglers have been arrested, such powerful people whose names once made others tremble, slowly people began to trust that this is an AAP government. This is Bhagwant Mann’s government. They will not fear anyone.”

He noted, “For the first time, a fierce campaign has begun in Punjab. The massive gathering today to participate in this ‘yudh’ clearly shows that public trust is growing and fear is leaving people’s hearts. People are coming forward and their faith in the government and the police is strengthening.”

Explaining the structure being created, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Across Punjab, in every village and every ward, public committees are being formed. Village Defence Committees (VDCs) have been constituted. Respected and influential people of each ward and village such as retired teachers, retired Army officers, youth, sarpanch and others are being included in these committees. These committees have mainly two responsibilities. First, to inform the government about those who are selling drugs in the village or ward and from whom they procure drugs.”

Addressing fears about safety, the AAP Chief added, “Many people are still afraid. They think that if they provide information, their families will be killed or harassed. Therefore, the Punjab Government has created an app. This app has been installed on the phone of every Village Defence Committee member. You can submit information through this app. Your identity will be kept confidential. Your name will be kept secret. No one will be told that you provided the information. There is no need to fear. Many Village Defence Committees have already shared information.”

He added, “I am very happy that many Village Defence Committee members have said that they are not afraid and that the entire village stands with them. Now the whole of Punjab is uniting. Fear is leaving people’s minds. Villages are driving away those who sell drugs.”

Clarifying the two core tasks, he emphasised, “One task is to provide information about those selling drugs so that the police can arrest them and send them to jail. The second is to ensure that those in the village who are victims of drug addiction are taken to the nearest centre for treatment so that they can come out of addiction. These are broadly the two main responsibilities.”

Calling for greater ownership, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Village Defence Committees must now take responsibility to make their village drug free. Whatever steps are required must be taken. Tell us what you need. We will provide all facilities. Tell us what resources you require and whatever help you need will be given. But the responsibility to make your vicinity drug free must now be taken by you. The entire police stands with you. The entire administration stands with you and so does the CM. All the information you submit through the app reaches directly to the Chief Minister and to the Chief Minister’s Office, and action is taken on it.”

Arvind Kejriwal asserted, “If any police officer at the local level does good work, he will be rewarded. If any police officer is found colluding with drug dealers, he will not be spared under any circumstances and action will be taken against him as well.”

Urging expansion of participation, the AAP Supremo said, “Gradually, the Village Defence Committee should not remain limited to ten members. Include the entire village in the Village Defence Committee. Include every individual. If the whole village unites, no one will dare to sell drugs. Drive out those who sell drugs from your village and ward. When the entire village and ward stand united, no one will have the courage to sell drugs.”

Speaking about rehabilitation and youth engagement, Arvind Kejriwal added, “In every village, CM Bhagwant Mann is getting a sports ground constructed. You can play cricket, volleyball and football there. Sports equipment will also be provided. Our hope is that children who come out of addiction should not return to it. Take them towards sports. Arrangements are being made for employment. So far, 60,000 government jobs have been given. Bhagwant Mann has given 60,000 government jobs without bribe and without recommendation. More employment opportunities are being arranged. Children who are addicted must be brought out of drugs, guided towards sports and provided employment. The entire government is working towards this.”

“You must go to every family in every village and tell them who pushed Punjab into drugs – Akali Dal, BJP and Congress. When their governments were in power, every family in Punjab was drowning in drugs. They destroyed the youth of Punjab. They ruined every family and the future of Punjab. You must go to every household and tell them not to vote for these parties even by mistake, otherwise Punjab will again sink into drugs. For the first time, a party has come that is chasing drug sellers, arresting them and sending them to jail, demolishing their houses and bungalows, seizing their property and freezing their bank accounts,” ge asserted.

Arvind Kejriwal pointed out, “For the first time, such a government has come. By God’s grace, such a government has come. Under no circumstances should you vote for the other parties. This is the responsibility of the Village Defence Committees. We must go door to door and tell people. Very soon our Punjab will become Rangla Punjab and Nasha Mukt Punjab.”

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that ‘chitta’ was infused into the veins of the youth by anti-Punjab forces, due to which the colours had vanished from the state and the lives of the people. “Those who had patronized drugs during their days in power used their official vehicles to ferry drugs in the state,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann added, “After thorough research, the state government adopted a multi-pronged strategy and snapped the supply lines, rehabilitated the victims, demolished their properties and put these perpetrators behind the bars as part of ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’.”

The Punjab CM said that drug smugglers are now running from the state as a mass movement has been started against the drug menace and the positive results are before the people. “We have assumed charge of office just to carve a Rangla Punjab and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause with the support of people,” he said. Taking a jibe at the opposition, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Even if I go to hospital for a routine check-up, they spread canards about me and my health as they are envious of me and my pro-people approach.”

Slamming the opposition for spreading rumours about Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to mislead the masses, he added, “To provide comprehensive healthcare to the people, the state government has introduced this scheme, which is first-of-its-kind in the country. Under the scheme, every resident family in Punjab is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjab has become the first Indian state to offer such extensive healthcare coverage.”

The Punjab CM said that this scheme will significantly reduce the financial burden on the public while ensuring access to quality health services. “This historic step aims to provide universal healthcare to all families in the state,” he said, adding, “All government employees, pensioners, and every other citizen are eligible for the health card.” Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this initiative has provided major relief to families who otherwise would have had to spend huge amounts from their own pockets for treatment in case of illness.

However, cautioning against misinformation, the Punjab CM continued, “Some anti-Punjab forces, who do not want the people of the state to benefit from such facilities, are deliberately spreading falsehoods about this ambitious scheme. These misnomers are intended to discourage people from availing the benefits of the scheme, which is completely unwarranted and undesirable.” Bhagwant Singh Mann warned the people to beware of these forces, who are hatching conspiracies to derail the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people.”

Bemoaning the damage to Punjab’s image, the Chief Minister said that though Punjab had produced several ace players, generals, martyrs and others, unfortunately these forces had put a blot on the name of Punjab by labelling Punjabis as drug addicts. “Those who have committed these sins will be punished by the people,” he said, adding, “They may be able to escape punishment from courts through their ill-gotten wealth, but people will not forgive them.” Bhagwant Singh Mann said that teachers and parents both have to come forward to save the younger generations by making collective and concerted efforts.

The Chief Minister said that due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the number of people seeking passports has reduced in the state as the Punjab government is giving jobs to local youth based on merit. “The state government has given government jobs to more than 63,000 youth across Punjab, due to which people are now abandoning plans to go abroad. While the state government is working tirelessly for the welfare of people, the opposition had always sought a share in successful ventures during their days in power.”

Assailing the opposition leadership, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further said, “These are devils who want to ruin the state by patronizing drugs and criminals, due to which people have ousted them from power. Now all these anti-Punjab forces have joined hands to ruin Punjab, and the time has come when Punjabis should also join hands to show them the door.” Listing pro-people initiatives of the state government, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Today water is reaching the tail end in every village, whereas earlier canal water used to end in the fields of affluent people only.”

“Now 90% of households are getting free power and farmers are also receiving electricity during the day time, due to which farmers have benefitted a lot. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against those involved in the drug business or supporting drug peddlers,” he said, adding, “The cooperation of the general public is most essential in the journey to make Rangla Punjab colourful again.” Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjab and Punjabis have the distinction of winning every war, and now the war against drugs too will be won with the support of people.”

On the other hand, senior AAP leader and AAP Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia said, “Yudh Nashean Virudh has broken the backbone of the drug menace and 17,000 drug smugglers have been put behind bars.” He added, “Phase II of Yudh Nashean Virudh will act as the last nail in the coffin of the drug malady, and the Village Defence Committees are the catalyst to make Punjab drug-free.” Manish Sisodia said that Village Defence Committees have to play a major role by sustaining this campaign with the active support of the Police and civil administration.

In a historic initiative, led by the National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday administered oath to the millions of people to make Punjab a drug free state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal administered an oath to the people to make Punjab drug-free. On the occasion, several Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MPs and others were also present.