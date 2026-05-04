People of Bengal no longer want lawlessness, appeasement politics of Mamata Banerjee: BJP's Sunil Sharma

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday expressed confidence in the party's performance across multiple states as counting for Assembly elections progresses. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said that the support shown by voters indicates a strong mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The kind of love and support people have shown to the BJP and PM Modi, it is clear that it is forming governments in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry. We are also guessing that the vote share will increase a great deal in Tamil Nadu and Keralam..." he said.

Highlighting the party's prospects in Assam, Sharma credited the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP's organisational strength at the grassroots level. "Support for Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, and strong grassroot base makes us confident that BJP is going to get a third term in Assam..." he added. Targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Sharma alleged that voters are seeking change. "People of Bengal no longer want the lawlessness, appeasement politics of Mamata Banerjee, so they have voted for BJP to save their culture.." he said, referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He further asserted that the BJP has made significant inroads in southern states as well. "BJP's support base and strength in Tamil Nadu and Keralam have expanded, it will become clear once the counting starts," Sharma said. Early trends in the Assembly election results on Monday indicated varied leads across key states, with alliances and parties locked in close contests. In Kerala, UDF has gained a significant advantage over LDF, leading in 39 seats with the alliance leader Congress gaining lead on 24 seats. The LDF has taken the lead on 21 seats with CPI (M) leading on 14 seats.

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In Bengal, a close fight continues with the BJP taking the lead in three seats, while the TMC alliance has gained the lead in over two seats. NDA has taken a comfortable early lead in Assam, leading in 21 seats with BJP leading in 19 seats and AGP in two seats. The Congress-led alliance has gained a lead in only on four seats as per ECI. According to initial figures, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was leading in 23 seats. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) followed with leads in 20 constituencies, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was ahead in 10 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) was leading in 2 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was ahead in 1 constituency. Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.