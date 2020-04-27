People rush to reach for essential items from shut gates at quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh's Agra - Watch

In a major embaraasment for Uttar Pradesh government, videos of people at a coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine centre in Agra being forced to crowd near the gate to receive essential supplies went viral on Sunday (April 26) forcing the senior officials to probe the matter.

In one of the videos a woman can he heard saying that there are no facilities at the quarantine centre and the people who were brought there are not receiving any health facilities. In the video, a man in protective gear can be seen throwing biscuit packets to te people who are inside the quarantine centre.

In the video water bottles can be seen kept outside the gates of the quarantine centre and people are reaching out for these bottles from behind the grills without keeping in mind the need for social distancing. The video was shot at the Sharda Group of Institutions, which is one of the quarantine centres in Agra.

After the videos went viral, district magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh went to inspect the centre. He assured that all arrangement have been taken care of now. According to Singh, the Chief Development Officer has been directed to probe the matter and to fix responsibility.

It is to be noted that Agra has 372 coronavirus cases, the highest in Uttar Pradesh. The city has already recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus infection.

Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh has attacked the Uttar Pradesh over the condition at quarantine centre and said, “This is the role model city of Agra which is now being addressed as ‘Wuhan’ of India. People are treated like animals in quarantine centres. Whose role model is this city? You can very well guess.”