Negligence growing in country since Unlock 1 began: PM Narendra Modi in address to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 30) addressed the nation on coronavirus pandemic and highlighted that people of the country began showing carelessness and negligence ever since the government announced the relaxation in the first phase, after over two-month of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

The Prime Minister urged the countrymen to keep following social distancing while maintaining extra caution during Monsoon season, during which symptoms of cold, cough and fever see a rise.

Continuing in the same vein, PM Narendra Modi has said that in recent there has been negligence as far as following health and hygiene protocols is concerned. The level of alertness seen during the earlier phases of the lockdown has been missing in recent days, PM Modi said.

"Timely lockdown, other decisions saved many lives, but since Unlock one has begun, people have shown negligence," PM Modi said.

"The state governments, local administration and citizens need to show similar caution as the country is set to enter into Unlock 2 zone. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so," PM Modi said.

This is PM Modi's sixth address to the nation since the COVID-19 outbreak in March this year.