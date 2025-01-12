‘People Showed Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Their Place’: Shah Tears Into MVA Allies In Shirdi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday came down heavily on veteran politician and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, saying that he played politics of betrayal and treachery in Maharashtra from 1978 and that was brought to an end by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landslide victory in the assembly polls.

While speaking at a state BJP convention in Shirdi, the senior party leader said the people of Maharashtra showed Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray their place by rejecting the politics of dynasty and betrayal in last year’s elections.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition of BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena won 230 of the 288 seats in the state. BJP led the pack with 132 seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was reduced to 46 seats, with NCP (SP) and Sena (UBT) getting 10 and 20, respectively. “Sharad Pawar started the politics of ‘daga-phatka’ (betrayal and treachery) in Maharashtra in 1978, which was rejected by people in 2024 (elections). Similarly, the politics of the dynasty and the betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray were also rejected, Shah said.

“People showed Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray their place in the 2024 polls. They sent both home and made the real Shiv Sena and NCP victorious along with BJP,” he added. Undivided NCP and Shiv Sena saw acrimonious splits in recent years. Last year's Assembly polls also ended the politics of instability in Maharashtra, “which began in 1978”, the Union Minister said.

What Happened In 1978?

In 1978, Sharad Pawar walked out of the Vasantdada Patil government with 40 MLAs and became the CM. He later founded NCP.

The Shiv Sena (undivided) contested the 2019 assembly polls along with the saffron party, but Thackeray snapped the alliance over the CM’s post. BJP has repeatedly mocked him over the move.

Shah Hails BJP Workers

Calling BJP workers the real architects of the party’s massive victory in the state, Shah said, “You are the facilitators of the party’s victory from panchayat to Parliament. You have to make BJP invincible so that no one dares to betray it again.”

He asked BJP workers to focus on strengthening the party at the booth level and include women and farmers in large numbers. Shah said Sharad Pawar held the CM’s post, headed several cooperative institutions, and was also the Union agriculture minister but couldn’t stop farmer suicides. “Only the BJP can do it (prevent farmer suicides). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devised several schemes for farmers’ welfare,” he said.

The Union minister asked the opposition to only “watch” the BJP government fulfilling all its assurances and not question how it will be done. “The BJP under PM Modi ensured that Ram Lalla moved from a tent to a temple after 550 years. Article 370 (giving special powers to Jammu and Kashmir) has been abrogated, and terrorism has ended (in the Valley). We have promised that Naxalism will be eradicated by March 31, 2026,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)