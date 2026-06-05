'People trust BJP's development agenda': PM Modi attacks Congress over Karnataka leadership change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the Centre's foremost commitment is the development of the nation, saying that India's progress and the BJP's governance record continue to earn the trust of the people. Addressing a public gathering in Surat, PM Modi also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of pursuing "politics of chaos" while highlighting Gujarat's development journey and the country's growing focus on self-reliance and green growth. The Prime Minister claimed that Congress had spent the last 12 years attempting to create uncertainty and disorder for political gain but had repeatedly been rejected by voters.

"Our government is working with the country's development as its top priority; that is why the nation places its trust in the BJP and its development initiatives, and why the people repeatedly give the BJP a mandate," Modi said, adding, "For the past 12 years, the Congress has been seeking opportunities by spreading chaos and uncertainty, but the people of the country have repeatedly given it a fitting reply."

Referring to recent political developments, PM Modi said there was growing public dissatisfaction with Congress governments in states where the party remains in power.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"There is immense resentment among the people of Karnataka regarding the Congress government, and that is precisely why the party had to change its Chief Minister there," he said, adding that voters in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab had also sent a clear message against the party's governance.

The Prime Minister said India was moving forward with confidence and ambition, describing optimism as the country's defining strength.

"India has moved far beyond negativity; this is a nation defined by optimism and fuelled by extraordinary aspirations. Its citizens are filled with dreams and resolve, and the people are committed to transforming that resolve into reality," he said.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM; G Parmeshwara becomes deputy CM

PM Modi also defended the Centre's push for self-reliance, saying critics of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign failed to understand the importance of reducing dependence on foreign countries.

"There are some pessimists in the country today who constantly mock the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. These are the people who have always kept India dependent on other nations; they forget that a country dependent on others can never attain the heights of development it truly deserves," he said.

Highlighting global economic and geopolitical challenges, the Prime Minister said India had successfully navigated multiple crises in recent years through collective effort.

"The world is going through a phase of unprecedented challenges. First, there was the massive crisis caused by COVID-19; then wars broke out in various places, and a severe energy crisis threw the entire world into disarray," he said. "It gives me great satisfaction that, through the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians, the country is facing every such crisis with strength."

Speaking about Gujarat, PM Modi thanked voters for the BJP's sweeping performance in the recent local body elections and recalled his long association with Surat.

"I entered politics quite late, perhaps in 1987. After that, the first elections I was involved in were in Surat and Ahmedabad. We achieved a resounding victory, and since then, this journey of victories has continued uninterrupted to this day," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the BJP had received overwhelming support in the recent elections to district panchayats, taluka panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations across Gujarat.

"It has been more than two and a half decades. All of you have continuously blessed us and the BJP with your support. Recently, the people of Gujarat gave such overwhelming support to the BJP that all previous records were broken," he said.

Marking World Environment Day, PM Modi praised Surat's transformation from a city once associated with the plague to one recognised nationally for cleanliness.

"Today is also a special occasion. June 5 is World Environment Day, and on this occasion, I am in Surat, one of the cleanest cities in the country. It is a matter of great pride that this is the same Surat which was once affected by an epidemic like the plague, and today it is recognised for its cleanliness," he said.

The Prime Minister particularly lauded a city-wide cleanliness drive in which one lakh residents collected waste over five days.

"More valuable than anything else is the gift of Surat's waste. One lakh people participated in a cleanliness drive for five days and collected waste. For me, this is the greatest gift," PM Modi said.

Focusing on sustainability and clean energy, Modi said Gujarat was poised to play a major role in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen and green ammonia, building on its success in solar, wind and refining infrastructure.

"Gujarat has done pioneering work in the production of solar energy. As the country moves forward in areas such as green hydrogen and green ammonia, Gujarat is set to play a very significant role," he said.

He added that India's renewable energy capacity had now reached 250 gigawatts and highlighted Surat's efforts to strengthen its green credentials through electric mobility and public transport.

"Surat is working towards a system where all buses operating on its roads will be electric. The Surat Metro is also being expanded. All these initiatives will further strengthen Surat's identity as a green city," the Prime Minister said.

Concluding his address, PM Modi said India's strength lay in the determination of its people and their collective resolve to achieve national goals, despite challenges at home and abroad.

Also Read: 'Pressuring PM Modi is detrimental': Putin says India's relations with US won't harm its ties with Russia