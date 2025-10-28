Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, senior leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from the Srinagar-Budgam constituency, National Conference, fired back at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his party amid escalating internal tensions.

The gap widened when MP Ruhullah became critical of CM Omar for not handling post-Article 370 abrogation issues in Kashmir, including the release of detained youth, restoration of statehood, cultural identity, and job creation. Ruhullah has positioned himself as a vocal critic, accusing the leadership of prioritizing “personal ego” over public struggles.

Mehdi, answering Omar, said, “They are making it personal. If they want to fight based on ego, I am ready for that, too. But let them answer my questions.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He said that Kashmir faces an “existential crisis,” questioning why the party has “abandoned jailed youth,” failed on jobs, and not fought against “attacks on our religious beliefs and cultural identity.”

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Warns ECI Against Hasty Rollout Of SIR, Says It May Appear Politically Biased

https://zeenews.india.com/india/hopes-of-jammu-and-kashmir-statehood-restoration-fading-amid-continued-delay-cm-omar-abdullah-2976854.html

He framed his stance as collective, “There is no importance to my identity. Our issues are bigger than anyone’s personal ego.”

Ruhullah emphasised that his loyalty is to the people who voted for him, not to party ranks.

“People voted for conviction and clarity, not convenience,” he stated, arguing that the NC's victory in Srinagar was due to popular trust, not just the party symbol. He criticized the NC leadership for allegedly abandoning its election promises.

Mehdi questioned Omar, “Thousands of our men are in jails, do they (NC) even know their addresses? Why abandon them?”

“We had promised 1 lakh jobs for 5 years. Where are 20 thousand jobs?” he added.

“Our religion and culture are under attack. What fight are we putting up? Did we trade the struggle for identity for shawls and bouquets?”

“Shouldn’t our voices rise first for honor, identity, and autonomy? Where’s the promise to fight for Kashmir’s dignity?”

Earlier in the day, Omar addressed Ruhullah’s refusal to campaign for the JKNC candidate in the upcoming Budgam by-elections.

Omar stated he has “plenty of people for the campaign of the national conference” and won’t “force anyone”.

Dismissing comparisons between Ruhullah and veteran leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. Omar said, “There is no comparison of Mian sb and him (Ruhullah). Why are you comparing Mian Sahib with him? There’s a 'zameen-aasman' difference between Aga Ruhullah and Mian Altaf.”

This follows Omar’s October 26 comment on not fearing public backlash over policies like reservations, which Ruhullah called “shocking” as it betrays voter trust.

Since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, Ruhullah has advocated a harder line on restoring special status and autonomy, criticizing Omar’s “pragmatic” approach as a “surrender” for power. He skipped party meetings and campaigns, including a May 2025 working committee clash where he walked out after urging focus on “bigger concerns” beyond infrastructure.

Tensions peaked over the Budgam by-polls (Omar’s former seat, vacated after his CM role). Ruhullah, once a close ally, refused to campaign, citing conscience over party loyalty.

Mian Altaf, Member of Parliament (MP) and renowned Gujjar Bakarwaal leader, has backed him, warning Omar on governance failures.

Ruhullah’s Shia voter base in Kashmir had helped JKNC to have a historical victory in last year's general assembly elections, but his defiance risks internal fractures ahead of polls. Analysts see it as a battle between “conscience politics” (Ruhullah) and “pragmatism” (Omar).