People will judge me by my work, not by false narrative of honest Delhi CM's minions: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

After missing the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday asserted that the people will Delhi will judge him by my work and not by the propaganda and false narrative spread by the minions of the honest chief minister of Delhi. "I have complete faith in the people of my constituency, my city and my country. They will judge me by my work and not by the propaganda and false narrative spread by the minions of the "honest CM" of Delhi," wrote Gambhir.

"My work will speak for itself! P.S. Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye. cc: Trolls. (P.S. If abusing me helps in reducing the pollution of Delhi then AAP abuse me to your heart's content. cc: Trolls)," tweeted Gambhir.

A former cricketer, Gambhir issued a statement after he missed the meeting called for discussing the current air pollution problem in the national capital. However, the meeting was finally called off at the last minute.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote a post slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Atishi Marlena over their remarks on him. He said that he has not entered politics to make money but has a family to support. He added that he believes in hard-earned money and not using public funds to further political ambitions.

Taking a jibe at the AAP, he said that making his commercial engagements, which were agreed upon before he had become an MP, an issue to mask the incompetence and political greed of their leader, is the saddest thing that the party, which claims to represent honest people, could do. "I have not entered politics to make money but I do have a family to support. I believe in hard-earned money and not using public funds to further political ambitions. Making my commercial engagements (which were entered into before I had become an MP) an issue to mask the incompetence and political greed of their leader, is the saddest thing that the party, which claims to represent honest people, could do," he further wrote.

My work will speak for itself! P.S. Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye. cc: Trolls pic.twitter.com/bRyYoFB02c — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 15, 2019

Following his absence in the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Atishi Marlena had launched a scathing attack on Gambhir calling his absence "unfortunate", adding that his primary commitment is cricket. "A week is a long time in politics, but not for Gautam Gambhir who clearly needs more time to get out of his primary commitment - cricket. He was notified of the Committee on Urban Devt meet on air pollution exactly one week ago. Very unfortunate that the Hon MP couldn't make time."

Speaking on ways to curb the severe air pollution in Delhi, Gambhir highlighted that talks are going on to install giant air purifiers across the East Delhi constituency which will substantially reduce pollution. He added that the pilot version will be installed within the next few weeks.

"We are also in talks to install giant air purifiers with cutting edge technology, across the constituency which will substantially reduce pollution. The pilot version will be installed within the next few weeks," he wrote.

In his post, he listed out the works that he has completed after taking office in May 2019. "My commitment to my constituency and my city should be judged by the work that is happening there. From getting high-end compost machines installed for clearing Ghazipur landfill to reform EDMC schools by providing digital classes and infrastructure, to installing sanitary pad vending machines for the benefit of women & providing free food to the poor, I have left no stone unturned in the past 6 months in making sure that people who voted for me get the best. This is not even 1% of what I intend to do in the next 4.5 years."

Gambhir further stated that he has pledged his salary as an MP to get things done which do not come under the ambit of MP LAD funds as they are earmarked for macro-level things. "I sit in my constituency office in East Delhi from 11 a.m. and leave only when all the people who had come are assured that their grievances have been addressed. I have even pledged my salary as an MP to get things done which do not come under the ambit of MP LAD funds as they are earmarked for macro-level things."