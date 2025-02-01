'People Will Sweep AAP Out With Broom': Amit Shah Tears Into Kejriwal With Fresh Attack Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Delhi Assembly Elections: Union Home Minister on Saturday came down heavily on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the government in the national capital is running on scams and frauds and gives shelter to intruders.

Stepping up an attack on the AAP ahead of the Delhi polls, Union Home Minister, who was addressing a public rally in Mustafabad, said, "I came to Mustafabad after seeing a huge wave against the Aam Aadmi Party in the entire Delhi... 26 out of 52 AAP MLAs were not given tickets because they know the party is losing in Delhi. The government running in Delhi is '3G—'Ghotale wali Sarkar,' 'Ghuspaithiyon ko panah dene wali Sarkar,' and 'Ghaple karne wali Sarkar'..."

Continuing his attack on the AAP, Shah said that the people in Delhi will sweep it out of the national capital. “There is a wave against Kejriwal's party; people will sweep it out of Delhi with a 'broom': Home Minister Amit Shah at the Mustafabad rally,” he said.

Speaking at the rally, the former BJP chief also said, "Arvind Kejriwal made a bungalow of 50,000 yards with luxurious amenities... Not only was Sheesh Mahal worth Rs 51 crore was made, but also scams worth thousands of crores were done—liquor scam, Jal Board scam worth Rs 28,000 crores, ration distribution scam worth Rs 5600 crores, DTC bus scam worth Rs 4500 crores, classroom scam worth Rs 1300 crores, scam worth Rs 500 crores of panic button in buses, CCTV scam worth Rs 571 crores..."

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5, and counting of votes will take place on February 8. In the upcoming assembly polls, the national capital is set to witness a three-cornered battle. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in office while the saffron party is attempting to regain power in the national capital for the first time since 1998.

