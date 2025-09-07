Advertisement
PETER NAVARRO

Peter Navarro Lashes Out At Musk After X Flags His Post On India’s Russian Oil Trade

Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro lost his calm on Sunday after one of his posts on India’s purchase of Russian oil was flagged with a community note on X.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 06:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Peter Navarro Lashes Out At Musk After X Flags His Post On India’s Russian Oil TradeWhite House adviser Peter Navarro (left) and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

Navarro in a post had accused India of buying Russian oil only to make profits and claimed the revenues were helping fund Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Navarro in a post had accused India of buying Russian oil only to make profits and claimed the revenues were helping fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

"FACTS: India highest tariffs costs U.S. jobs.  India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine.  Ukrainians/Russians die.  U.S. taxpayers shell out more," he said. 

But this time, X users fact-checked his claims and clarified that India’s oil trade with Russia was mainly for energy security and did not break any sanctions.

"India's Russian oil purchases are for energy security, not just profit, & don't violate sanctions. While India has some tariffs, the U.S. has a trade surplus with it in services. U.S. also continues to import certain commodities from Russia which is hypocritical," the note read. 

Navarro, however, dismissed the correction as “crap” and attacked Elon Musk for “allowing propaganda in people’s posts”. 

"Wow. Elon Musk is letting propaganda into people's posts.  That crap note below is just that.  Crap.  India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer.  It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine.  Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt.  Stop killing Ukranians.  Stop taking," he wrote in another post. 

 

