Petition filed in Delhi High Court seeking NIA investigation against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad

In a fresh trouble for Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Mohammad Saad, a petition has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking transfer of Maulana Saad's case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). The peitioner has requested that the case be transferred to NIA in time bound manner from Delhi Police crime branch.

The petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay has also sought that UAPA be invoked against Maulana Aad, Petition says that this calls for" invocation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and entrusting investigation to National Investigating Agency in the crime of organizing huge congregation by Tabligi Jamaat with delegates from foreign countries and its members/participants then knowingly spreading coronavirus across the country by visiting and staying at various places in the Country."

According to the petitioner, as Saad's alleged crime spans across India, it is important that an investigating agency with capability to carry out the probe across the country needs to look into the case.



Petitioner alleges that media reports and Delhi Crime Branch investigation so far, indicate that "Maulana Saad and his henchmen conspired to spread and transmit Corona Virus in different parts of the country, with oblique and ulterior motive of causing massive deaths all over the country and thereby to derail the Government of India in preventing the deadly disease.....it has also been found that Maulana Saad and/or organisation viz. Tabligi Jamaat have their connection with terrorist organization like Al-Qaeda which had caused terrorist attack at World Trade Centre, New-York City, U.S.A. "

Petition also alleges and talks about Maulana Saad receiving funds from terror organizations and his connections to wanted Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.