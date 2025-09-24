Advertisement
AFZAL GURU

Petitioner Withdraws Plea On Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhat Graves After HC Asks For Supporting Evidence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday raised concerns over the absence of supporting evidence in a petition seeking the removal of the graves of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat from Tihar Jail, prompting the petitioner to withdraw the plea with permission to refile it with proper data.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Petitioner Withdraws Plea On Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhat Graves After HC Asks For Supporting EvidenceAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

