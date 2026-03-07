Advertisement
PETROL PRICES INDIA

Petrol and Diesel prices to remain stable as India secures crude supply via Strait of Hormuz

The Indian government has assured that petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged, citing improved energy stock levels and stable crude oil imports. The first cargo through the Strait of Hormuz has already commenced, signalling a stabilising supply.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Petrol and Diesel prices to remain stable as India secures crude supply via Strait of HormuzPhoto Credit: IANS

Petrol and diesel prices in India will not rise, government sources confirmed on Saturday, citing improvements in the country’s energy stock position and a stabilising supply situation.

“India has increased its crude oil imports from sources other than the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, about 60 per cent of India’s crude oil imports came from sources outside the strategic shipping route, but that share has now risen to around 70 per cent,” the sources stated.

They added that the first crude oil cargo has already started moving through the Strait of Hormuz, signalling that supply flows are stabilising. The government said these developments have strengthened its confidence in managing fuel supplies.

The clarification comes amid allegations from opposition parties suggesting that fuel prices could rise. Responding to these claims, the government described them as “completely baseless.”

Government sources emphasised that previous assurances were specifically related to petrol and diesel prices, and not to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). “This was only said for petrol and diesel. It was not in reference to LPG. Today, we again assure that prices of Petrol and Diesel will not increase,” they said.

Regarding LPG, sources indicated that the government is actively re-prioritising production to ensure adequate supply. They also noted that the price of a cylinder has increased by about ₹110 over the past 12 years.

“The government is closely monitoring the energy situation and taking steps to maintain stability in fuel supplies and prices,” the sources added.

(With IANS inputs)

