Petrol near 100 mark: see new rates for Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai after 3rd hike

Petrol and diesel prices were increased again on Saturday, marking the third fuel price hike in the last 10 days. Petrol prices rose by 87 paise per litre, while diesel became costlier by 91 paise per litre. The repeated increase in fuel prices is likely to put more pressure on people already facing high daily expenses.

As per sources, Diesel prices increased by 91 paise per litre and petrol by 87 paise per litre. Diesel in Delhi hiked to Rs 92.49 per litre, and Petrol hiked to Rs 99.51. RSP (Retail Selling Price) of four Metro cities for 19.05.26 are as follows: MS (petrol) prices Delhi… — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

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According to reports from ANI, the latest revision brings the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 99.51 per litre and diesel to Rs 92.49 per litre. Similar increases have been implemented across all major metro cities.

Fuel Prices in Metro Cities (Per Litre)

Petrol prices in metro cities

Delhi – Rs 99.51 per litre (+0.87)

Kolkata – Rs 110.64 per litre (+0.94)

Mumbai – Rs 108.49 per litre (+0.90)

Chennai – Rs 105.31 per litre (+0.82)

Diesel prices in metro cities

Delhi – Rs 92.49 per litre (+0.91)

Kolkata – Rs 97.02 per litre (+0.95)

Mumbai – Rs 95.02 per litre (+0.94)

Chennai – Rs 96.98 per litre (+0.87)

State-owned oil companies began this phased increase on May 15, citing rising global energy prices fueled by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Including the initial Rs 3 per litre hike on May 15 and the subsequent 90-paise increase on May 19, fuel costs have climbed by nearly Rs 5 per litre in less than a week and a half.