Petrol, diesel stocks adequate, no dry-outs at LPG agencies: Govt

New Delhi: All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained while domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support local consumption, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Monday.

Although LPG supply continues to be affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Most LPG distributorships also operated on Sunday to ensure uninterrupted delivery to households, a ministry statement said.

All petrol pumps are operating normally across the country. However, instances of panic buying due to rumours have been noticed in certain areas, resulting in unusually high sales and crowding at retail outlets. However, adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps across the country, it added.

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The government has reiterated its advice to the public not to believe rumours and has requested state governments to disseminate correct information through press briefings. Online LPG bookings have increased to around 95 per cent, while the delivery authentication code (DAC) based deliveries have increased from 53 per cent in February 2026 to 82 per cent at present, helping prevent diversion.

Commercial LPG supply has been restored to 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including reform-based allocations. The latest additional allocation prioritises industries such as steel, automobile, textile, chemicals and plastics, especially process industries requiring specialised heating. Over 88,000 5 kg LPG cylinders have been sold in the past week for migrant workers, taking the total sales past the 2.6 lakh mark.

Most states and UTs have issued orders for non-domestic LPG allocation, with around 41,503 MT uplifted since 14 March 2026.

Meanwhile, more than 3 lakh PNG connections across domestic and commercial categories have been activated during March. In the case of piped natural gas (PNG) and CNG for vehicles, priority has been accorded to consumers with 100 per cent supply to meet demand. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid are being maintained at around 80 per cent of their average consumption.

City gas distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and canteens to address concerns regarding commercial LPG availability.

CGD entities have also been directed to prioritise PNG connections for residential schools, colleges, hostels, community kitchens and Anganwadi kitchens within 5 days where pipelines are available. CGD companies, including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL, are offering incentives to promote domestic and commercial PNG connections.

The Centre has requested states, UTs, and Central Ministries to expedite approvals for CGD network expansion. An additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG has been offered to states and UTs to support long-term transition from LPG to PNG, with allocations recommended based on reform measures undertaken by states.