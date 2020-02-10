PFI plans to hold protests against CAA, NRC at 5000 places: Intelligence report

New Delhi: The Popular Front of India (PFI) has prepared a plan to organise massive protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) through its political wing SDPI, revealed an intelligence report sent to Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the report, which is in possession of Zee News, PFI has chalked out a strategy to hold protests against the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR) in more than 5000 places, besides launching a door-to-door campaign.

In the name of 'will not show paper' (Kagaj nahi dikhayenge) campaign, people are being instigated as well as being informed that they should not show any paper for the upcoming government exercise of census for updating the National Population Register, said the report.

The report further said that the impact of this protest is also visible. In some areas of Andhra Pradesh and in Karnataka, reports are coming in that Muslims are not cooperating with the government officials.

Muslim organisations have staged protests in more than 2300 places in the past few days. Of these, Kerala so far witnessed 587 incidents, followed by West Bengal-221, Uttar Pradesh-202, Tamil Nadu-221, Maharashtra-201, Andhra Pradesh-118, Telangana-105, Karnataka-100, Rajasthan-87, Delhi-77, Madhya Pradesh-71, Gujarat- 48 and Bihar- 45, the report added.

Anti-CAA protests erupted in various parts of the country after Parliament gave its nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in December last year.

Notably, the CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.