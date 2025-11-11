Bihar Election Predictions: Phalodi Satta Market Signals NDA Lead

Phalodi Satta Bazar Bihar Election Result Prediction: Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, speculative trends being discussed in the Phalodi satta (betting) market suggest an advantage for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to these speculative estimates, the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, is likely to return to power with around 145 seats, said reports.

The market expectations indicate that the opposition INDIA bloc (Mahagathbandhan) may secure around 89 to 91 seats.

Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being projected at around 68 to 70 seats. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is also expected to perform comparatively better than before, with estimates placing it at around 58 to 60 seats.

On the Mahagathbandhan side, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is speculated to win approximately 68 to 70 seats, while the Congress is projected to finish much lower, with only around 13 to 15 seats.

Satta market rates are fluctuating based on these expectations. Speculators are placing different odds on various seat outcomes, such as NDA crossing 125, 130, 135, or 140 seats, with corresponding shifts in quoted rates. These figures indicate how the market sentiment is currently leaning toward an NDA victory.

Exit poll projections place the NDA in the range of 130 to 160 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure between 70 and 100 seats.

People’s Pulse estimates the NDA at 133–159 seats with a 46.2% vote share, the MGB at 75–101 seats (37.9%), and the Jan Suraaj Party between 0 and 5 seats.

Matrize forecasts an NDA sweep with 147–167 seats, the MGB 70–90, and Jan Suraaj 0–2.

People’s Insight projects 133–148 seats for the NDA and 87–102 seats for the MGB, with Jan Suraaj again likely at 0–2.

Dainik Bhaskar expects the NDA to win 145–160 seats, the MGB 73–91, and others 5–10.

JVC Exit Poll places the NDA at 135–150 seats, the MGB 88–103, and others 3–6.

P-Marq predicts 142–162 seats for the NDA and 80–98 for the MGB.

Note: These predictions reflect informal betting trends and not official exit polls or verified forecasts. Zee News doesn't promote betting in any form.