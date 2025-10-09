Pharma Firm Owner Arrested After Toxic Cough Syrup Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh
G. Ranganathan, 73, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, has been arrested by a Madhya Pradesh police team in connection with the deaths of at least 21 children allegedly caused by the company’s toxic Coldrif cough syrup.
Trending Photos
G. Ranganathan, 73, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, has been arrested by a Madhya Pradesh police team in connection with the deaths of at least 21 children allegedly caused by the company’s toxic Coldrif cough syrup.
Chhindwara Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told ANI that Sresan Pharmaceuticals owner S. Ranganathan was taken into custody on Wednesday night. He will be produced before a Chennai court in Tamil Nadu and later brought to Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, after obtaining a transit remand.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement