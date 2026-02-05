Philippines: Devastating fire leaves thousands homeless in Bongao island | Video

Philippines: A destructive fire destroyed more than thousand homes in coastal city of Bongao in southern Philippines. The fire started on Tuesday night destroyed much more of a residential area.

As per a Times Of India report, according to Ecuador Comunicacion, the fire blaze fuelled by strong winds and high flammable materials spread quickly destroying many houses. Close to around 5,000 residents live in the affected area.

As per the reports, the Municipal Risk Management Office said the fire broke out at about 10 pm and was monitored by around 2 am on Wednesday.

Families living there fled in panic, evacuating by land and sea trying to save whatever belongs to them as much as they could.

Visuals shared on social media showed the intensity of devastation with collapsed roofs, walls broken and entire section of neighbourhood covered in huge blaze, leaving it all in ashes.

As per the TOI report, rescue teams shifted the residents to temporary shelters. Bangsamoro chief minister Abdulraof Macacua ordered the urgent and immediate supply of food, drinking water, tents, medical equipment, other necessities along with security forces in charge.

The reports stated that investigation regarding the cause of fire is still ongoing with security forces continuously checking the possible cause. Primary reports suggests the estimated damage of the property sums up to 17.8 million Philippine pesos.

Chain of fires

This tragedy adds to the chain of serious recent fires in the region, where the possible unsafe construction and weather conditions have made the communities vulnerable.

In an another incident in southwestern Japan, atleast 170 homes were damaged. The fire started near a fishing port in the city of Oita and spread to a forest during strong winds. As per the reports, more than 200 firefighters were mobilized to battle the fire. Further it still took 20 hours to control the fire after it started.