Philippines: Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes the country

Philippines: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the Philippines on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. The tremor occurred at a depth of 40 kilometres.

Sharing details on X, the NCS said the quake was recorded at 12:17 pm IST on January 28, with its epicentre located in the Moro Gulf region of the Philippines at latitude 6.48° North and longitude 123.83° East.

The Philippines lies along a highly seismically active zone, bordered by the Philippine Sea to the east, which forms part of the western Pacific Ocean. While the country exercises sovereign rights over its adjacent waters in the West Philippine Sea, the wider Philippine Sea is an extensive oceanic basin shared with several countries, including Japan and Taiwan.

The country is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast belt of tectonic plate boundaries known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. Explaining the region’s vulnerability, John Dale B. Dianala, assistant professor at the National Institute of Geological Sciences at the University of the Philippines Diliman, told Al Jazeera that the nation’s geographic and geological position makes it prone to both onshore and offshore seismic events.

He noted that the Philippines stretches roughly 1,800 kilometres along the boundary of two major tectonic plates, the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate. These massive plates have been pushing against each other for millions of years, gradually building stress beneath the Earth’s surface.

According to Dianala, earthquakes occur when this accumulated stress is suddenly released along fractures known as faults. In some cases, vertical movement of the seabed, particularly along offshore faults such as the Philippine Trench, can displace large volumes of water, potentially triggering tsunamis. Strong ground shaking can also cause underwater landslides, which may further increase tsunami risks.

