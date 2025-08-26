Phone Calls Ignored: Did PM Modi Snub US President Trump As India-US Tariff War Heats Up?

A report in a German newspaper claimed that US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least four times in the past few weeks; however, the PM did not speak with him. This comes as America is imposing 50% tariffs on Indian goods, effective August 27.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a draft notice on the implementation of additional duties on products imported from India.

According to the notice, the additional tariffs are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025.

Earlier, on July 30, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, citing New Delhi's continued oil trade with Moscow as the key reason.

PM Modi Dodged Trump's Calls?

Thorsten Benner, Co-Founder and Director of Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi), Berlin, shared the article of German newspaper 'Frankfurter Allgemeine', on his X handle and wrote, "FAZ claims that Trump tried to call Modi four times in recent weeks but that Modi refused the calls."

On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi on Monday remained firm ahead of the tariff imposition.

"No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it. Today, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is getting a lot of energy from Gujarat and behind this are two decades of hard work," PM Modi said while speaking at a public address in Ahmedabad on Monday.

India-China Ties

Amid tariff tensions with the US, PM Modi He will pay a visit to Tianjin, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmay Lal informed on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is expected to hold some bilateral meetings during the Summit's sidelines.

As per ANI, before this, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was on an official visit to India from August 18-19, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

PM Modi had expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin.

India-Pakistan Conflict

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), to avenge the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

Following this, Pakistan launched a swarm of drone and missile attacks on Indian territory. Both sides came to a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart.

However, Trump has repeatedly claimed that his intervention stopped a potential "nuclear war" between India and Pakistan. During a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, the US President once again reiterated his claim.

"The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war... They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it'. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use..."

Trump's new reference to "7 jets" comes weeks after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confirmed that India had taken down at least five Pakistani fighter aircraft during Operation Sindoor, along with a large surveillance plane.

(with ANI inputs)