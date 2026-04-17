Dead battery and forgotten phone: The heartbreaking tragedy of two Nagpur law students

Tragic accident at MNLU Nagpur: A routine dinner outing ended in an unimaginable tragedy for two bright young minds at the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur. Saksham Bansod and Aryan Sontakke, both 20-year-old third-year law students, lost their lives in a freak accident.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night on a deserted stretch of road behind the university campus. While returning from their meal, their motorcycle skidded on a rough patch of the road, sending them plunging into a deep ravine.

The most heart-wrenching aspect of this accident was the silence that ensued. In a cruel twist of fate, one student had accidentally left his phone behind at the restaurant, while the other student's phone battery had died. With no means to call anyone for help, and stranded in a desolate area, both students succumbed to their injuries in isolation.

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Concerns were first raised when the two failed to return to their hostel by the 10:30 PM curfew. After the university informed their parents, an intensive search was launched; however, it was not until the following morning that a passerby discovered their bodies.

This tragedy has sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity; Bansod was the son of a Civil Judge in Wardha, while Sontake was the son of a practicing lawyer. While the university mourns this tragic event and has suspended classes, the police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.