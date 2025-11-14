Phulparas Election Result 2025: As per the Election Commission of India, Counting concluded in the Phulparas assembly constituency, after 30 rounds. From the Phulparas assembly seat, Janata Dal United candidate Subodh Mandal has secured a victory by bagging 93677 votes. She defeated the nearest Indian National Congress rival Subodh Mandal by a margin of 14099 votes. Subodh Mandal polled 79578 votes.

Other Cnadidates were far behind Sheela Kumari. With the result, the Phulparas constituency has delivered a decisive win for JDU. Voter preference for this seat have been segregated between top two candidates.

If we again talk about Phulparas Assembly seat then in Madhubani district it is regarded as a VVIP constituency in Bihar as it holds a strong historical significance due to its association with Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, who won the 1977 by-election from here and went on to become Chief Minister of Bihar for the second time, having first held the post in 1970. In recent years, JD(U) has maintained its hold on the seat, winning both the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections.