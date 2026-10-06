Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /PIB debunks claims of Home Ministry reaching out to Rahul, Priyanka to end protest

PIB debunks claims of Home Ministry reaching out to Rahul, Priyanka to end protest

Earlier in the day, Gandhi led around 300 Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including members of the BJD, in a march from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, a distance of about one kilometre.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
PIB debunks claims of Home Ministry reaching out to Rahul, Priyanka to end protest
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a march by INDIA bloc MPs. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PIB debunks claims of Home Ministry reaching out to Rahul, Priyanka to end protest
2
3
4
5