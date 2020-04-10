PIB fact checks media report claiming government may slash employees' pension by 30% amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has yet against conducted a fact check on media reports claiming that the government may slash employees' pension by 30% amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis in the country. The government’s nodal agency took to Twitter to debunk the media report.

The agency clarified that “There is no such move in the government and such rumours are baseless.”

Media reports & rumours circulating on social media claiming that the Govt may reduce employees' pension by 30% & terminate it for those above the age of 80, in the context of #COVIDー19, is FAKE.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. Government is doing no such thing! pic.twitter.com/y4c0RnUDvW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2020

The rumour was triggered after the Union Cabinet promulgated an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of MPs by 30 per cent for a year.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the temporary suspension of the MPLAD funding from 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The President, Vice President and the governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. Several states have also announced similar pay cut measures.

In another tweet, the agency rejected as fake a viral audio clip claiming sellers licking or spitting on vegetables, fruits to spread COVID-19.

The PIB’s Fact Check Twitter handle debunked this claim as ‘false’ through a tweet.

“A viral audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading #Covid19 by licking or spitting on vegetables/fruits,” the agency tweeted. “The claim made in the audio clip is false and intended to create disharmony in society,” the agency tweeted.

