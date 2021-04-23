हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar

Pick-up van carrying marriage party falls into Patna river, at least 15 dead

District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the dead

Picture credit: ANI

Patna: At least 15 people died on Friday (April 23) when a pick-up van carrying them fell from a pontoon bridge into river Ganga in Patna's Danapur locality in the morning in Bihar.

District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh said the driver of the vehicle with around 13 people on board lost control of it while crossing the Peepa Pul in Akihpur area.

The pick-up van was carrying members of a family returning from a marriage function at Akhipur to their Chitrakut Nagar residence in Danapur. The incident took place around 7.30 am, he said.

Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the dead. BJP Lok Sabha member and former union minister Ramkripal Yadav reached the spot and supervised rescue operations.

Yadav told PTI that he was at the spot for nearly two hours and ensured speedy rescue efforts, which are being carried out by an NDRF team.

NDRF 9th Battalion Assistant Commandant (Bihta) Vinay Kumar said the pick-up van has been pulled out of the river with the help of a crane.

(With agency inputs)

BiharGanga riverPatna road accident
