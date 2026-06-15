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  • /Picture perfect in Nice: Macron's one-word captioned selfie with PM Modi goes viral

Picture perfect in Nice: Macron's one-word captioned selfie with PM Modi goes viral

Captured against the picturesque Mediterranean coastline, the image featured both leaders smiling warmly as dignitaries from across the globe converged in southern France. 

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Picture perfect in Nice: Macron's one-word captioned selfie with PM Modi goes viral
Image Credit: Image: X/Macron

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