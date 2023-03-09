Pigeon With Camera Fitted On Leg Caught From Fishing Boat In Odisha, Cops Suspect 'Spying'

New Delhi: A pigeon fitted with a camera and a microchip was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Wednesday (March 7, 2023). Some fishermen found the bird perched on their trawler while fishing in the sea a few days ago with the cops suspecting that it was being used for "spying". The bird was handed over to the Paradip Marine police on Wednesday.

"Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek the help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip," Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told news agency PTI.

It also appears that something is written in a language unknown to the local police on the wings of the bird.

"Experts' help will be sought to find out what is written," the police said.

The pigeon was reportedly found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast from Konark around 10 days back.