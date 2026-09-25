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PIL filed before Supreme Court seeking prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIT probe over SIR decisions

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking criminal prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged statutory violations linked to the SIR, amid objections reportedly raised by two Election Commissioners.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
PIL filed before Supreme Court seeking prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIT probe over SIR decisions
Image Credit: ANI

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