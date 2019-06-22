close

Pilatus aircraft deal

Pilatus aircraft deal: CBI raids residence of Robert Vadra's close aide, registers case

CBI also conducted raids at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal.

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against unknown officials of the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for alleged corruption in the procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft in 2009.

The central agency officials were quoted as telling PTI on Saturday that raids were carried out at the residence and office of Bhandari on Friday night in connection with the deal.

During the raids, several incriminating documents were also recovered from fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's properties. The agency will continue its investigation in the case, the officials said.

 

Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Ltd has also been named as an accused by the central probe agency in the case pertaining to the charges of irregularities and bribe of Rs 339 crore in the procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft in 2009, the agency said. 

Bhandari is also believed to be a close aide of Robert Vadra, who is the son-in-law of UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The central investigating agency has alleged that the accused were paid kickbacks to the tune of Rs. 339 crore in connection with the deal.

In its FIR, the CBI has also accused the Swiss-based company of gross financial irregularities and incorrect price calculations.

