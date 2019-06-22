Pilatus aircraft deal: CBI registers case, raids residence of Robert Vadra's close aide

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against unknown officials of Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for alleged corruption in the procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft in 2009.

The central agency officials were quoted as telling PTI on Saturday that raids were carried out at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal.

During the raids, several incriminating documents were recovered from fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's properties. The agency will continue its investigation in the case, the officials said.

Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Ltd has also been named as an accused by the central probe agency in the case pertaining to the charges of irregularities and bribe of Rs 339 crore in the procurement, the agency said.

Bhandari is also believed to be a close aide of Robert Vadra, who is the son-in-law of UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.