A religious pilgrimage ended in a tragedy on Sunday when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned near Nandapura on Bamsauli Road in Sabalgarh, Morena district in Madhya Pradesh.

Two people, including a woman and a child, lost their lives, while 18 others sustained injuries—four of them critically.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the victims were returning from Kaila Devi temple in Sabalgarh of Morena district, a revered site that draws thousands of devotees during the Navratri and Diwali festive season.

Speaking to IANS, Sabalgarh SDOP (sub-divisional officer of police) Raj Krishna said the accident occurred when the tractor driver attempted to descend the loaded vehicle on a slope in neutral gear. Unable to control the vehicle on a sharp turn, the trolley—laden with 17 passengers—overturned.

“The deceased have been identified as Tulsi Bai (23), wife of the tractor driver, and Sanjna (12), daughter of the driver’s brother. Both hailed from Ramkalan village,” the officer said.

Police and local rescuers rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Sabalgarh Civil Hospital.

“Three patients with severe fractures were referred to Morena District Hospital for advanced care,” the officer further informed.

Among the critically injured are Preeti (17), Mithilesh (32), Neetu (28), and Kammoda (55), all from the same village and reportedly part of an extended family group.

The tractor-trolley has been seized by the police for investigation.

“After the post-mortem of the deceased, a MERG report has been filed and investigations are going on,” the officer said.

This incident echoes similar tragedies in Madhya Pradesh, where tractor-trolleys—often used illegally for passenger transport—have led to fatal accidents.

In April 2023, a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned in Gwalior district, killing three and injuring 15.

Despite repeated advisories from the transport department, the use of such vehicles for passenger travel remains rampant in rural areas due to a lack of alternatives.