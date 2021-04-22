Pilgrims returning from Pakistan object to COVID-19 tests at border

Attari: Sikh devotees spilled out their anger on the authorities of the health department after they were asked to undergo COVID-19 test at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, upon return from Pakistan where they had gone to celebrate Baisakhi on April 12.

In wake of the alarming situation of COVID-19 in Pakistan, the health department in India had stationed as many as four teams for conducting Rapid Antigen Tests of all the 816 devotees who returned on Thursday (April 22) from Pakistan.

Tired after ten days of pilgrimage and in a hurry to go home, many pilgrims allegedly manhandled the staff of the health department and even tore their records and many entered into heated verbal dual with them.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr. Amarjit Singh confirmed to Zee News that a few devotees allegedly manhandled and misbehaved with their staff. He informed that 99 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 and they had been advised for home quarantine. He said they had been advised to follow the COVID-19 guidelines as recommended by the health department.

It was also seen that the devotees who were tested negative for COVID-19 were made to travel in the same buses with the COVID-19 patients which was objected to by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“This is utter negligence of the health department, they should have separated both the infected persons from others and if they didn’t have sufficient number of vehicles they should have asked us” said SGPC president Jagir Kaur.

She also offered to provide medical treatment as well as to make quarantine arrangements for those in need.

A devotee Joginder Singh who was part of the Sikh jatha told that he was tested negative when he had gone to Pakistan but now he has tested positive. “It was difficult to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines in Pakistan,” he said.

Notably, the SGPC had held a special camp for carrying out COVID-19 tests of all the people aspiring to undergo pilgrimage to Pakistan.