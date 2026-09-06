/‘Pillar shifted, building collapsed’: Delhi CM vows action after Satya Niketan PG collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said an old paying guest (PG) accommodation in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed after excavation work in its basement caused a pillar to shift.
Gupta visited the site as rescue teams searched through the rubble for people who may still be trapped. She said 11 people had been rescued so far and assured that those responsible for the collapse would face action.
“The building was old, and some construction and renovation work was underway. Some kind of excavation was being carried out in the basement, due to which a pillar shifted and the entire building collapsed,” Gupta said.
The chief minister said the priority was to rescue those trapped inside the building, which was being used as a PG accommodation.
“I am going to the hospital. We need to understand the condition of all those who have been rescued. I can say this much: whoever is responsible for this, whether it is the building owner or an official, will not be spared,” she said.
Gupta said children were among those staying at the PG when the building came down.
“The building was being used as a PG, and children were inside. All agencies are continuously working. Our priority is to save the lives of these children first. The rescue operation will continue in the same manner. All officials are present here, and there will be no shortage of any kind. However, the guilty will not be spared,” she said.
Meanwhile, two people were killed in the collapse, authorities said.
According to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, seven people were brought to the hospital, while another person was taken to Safdarjung Hospital. Of those taken to AIIMS, two were declared dead on arrival.
“A total of seven people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, and one person was brought to Safdarjung Hospital. Of those brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, two were declared brought dead,” the AIIMS Trauma Centre said.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities continued rescue operations at the site, clearing debris and checking whether anyone else remained trapped.
Gupta earlier visited the collapse site to take stock of the situation and oversee the search and rescue operation.
The chief minister has said strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible, including the building owner or any official found to have played a role in the incident.
(With inputs from ANI)
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