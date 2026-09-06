Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Pillar shifted, building collapsed’: Delhi CM vows action after Satya Niketan PG collapse

‘Pillar shifted, building collapsed’: Delhi CM vows action after Satya Niketan PG collapse

Gupta visited the site as rescue teams searched through the rubble for people who may still be trapped. She said 11 people had been rescued so far and assured that those responsible for the collapse would face action.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
‘Pillar shifted, building collapsed’: Delhi CM vows action after Satya Niketan PG collapse
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Pillar shifted, building collapsed’: Delhi CM vows action after Satya Niketan PG collapse
2
3
4
5