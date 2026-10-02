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  • /Pilot body urges PMO to consider flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for National Bravery Award

Pilot body urges PMO to consider flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for National Bravery Award

In a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, FIP President Captain C.S. Randhawa said Machchhar showed exceptional courage and professionalism after he was seriously injured during an altercation with the flight's first officer while the Dubai-Tel Aviv service was airborne on September 30.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Pilot body urges PMO to consider flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for National Bravery Award
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Pilot body urges PMO to consider flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for National Bravery Award
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