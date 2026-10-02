/Pilot body urges PMO to consider flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for National Bravery Award

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to consider Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of Flydubai Flight FZ1073, for an appropriate national bravery award following his actions during a mid-air emergency that reportedly involved 182 people.
In a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, FIP President Captain C.S. Randhawa said Machchhar showed exceptional courage and professionalism after he was seriously injured during an altercation with the flight's first officer while the Dubai-Tel Aviv service was airborne on September 30.
According to the federation, Machchhar continued to carry out his responsibilities as Pilot-in-Command despite his injuries and the threat inside the cockpit. The aircraft was later diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.
FIP described the incident as an “extraordinarily dangerous situation” and said Machchhar's actions should be considered for national recognition, subject to verification by the competent authorities.
“Captain Smit's actions under circumstances of extreme personal danger contributed to bringing the aircraft safely to an alternate airport,” the federation said in its representation.
The FIP said Machchhar was reportedly attacked by the first officer with a crash axe and suffered serious injuries during the confrontation.
The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members. During the incident, the plane experienced a sharp descent before the situation was brought under control.
Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk. The injured captain was later shifted to Abu Dhabi for further medical treatment.
The pilots' body said Machchhar's conduct was particularly significant because the passengers and other crew members had no control over the events unfolding inside the flight deck.
“The ability to remain sufficiently composed, exercise command and make critical decisions while injured and under threat demonstrates extraordinary courage, resilience, situational awareness, leadership and devotion to duty,” it said.
FIP said Machchhar had been a member of the organisation until 2022. Although he is no longer a member, the federation said it continues to regard him as part of the wider professional pilots' community.
The organisation has asked the PMO to examine the circumstances of the incident, obtain relevant operational and medical records and consider Machchhar for “the highest appropriate form of recognition” under applicable government provisions.
The request comes after Prime Minister Modi publicly praised the pilot's actions. Modi said Machchhar's valour had helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.
Machchhar also spoke to the Prime Minister from his hospital bed on Friday. Recalling the incident, he said that although he was injured and lying on the cockpit floor, he realised that the aircraft was descending and managed to open the cockpit door so others could enter.
He told Modi that he was “fighting for my life” but understood that the passengers could also lose their lives if he failed to act.
The incident remains under investigation. The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has said its teams, working with the relevant authorities, are examining the causes and circumstances of the incident, including operational and security aspects. The authority has also cautioned against circulating unofficial information until the findings are established.
FIP has copied its representation to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The request for national recognition will now be considered alongside the ongoing investigation into the events aboard Flight FZ1073.
(With IANS inputs)
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