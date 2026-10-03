/‘Pilot decided it’s time to remove Raja’: Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring points finger at Sachin Pilot for his removal

Former Punjab Congress president and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that party leader and state in-charge Sachin Pilot may have played a role in the decision to remove him from the post, saying he believed Pilot had decided that it was time for “Raja” to go.
Warring, who resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Friday, said he had no concrete evidence to support his suspicion but felt that the decision to replace him may have been taken at the level of the party’s general secretary.
He also said he had already conveyed his views to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Speaking to ANI, Warring recalled his brief interaction with Pilot after the latter was appointed the party’s in-charge for Punjab. He said he had met Pilot to congratulate him formally but had not spoken to him since.
“When he was appointed in charge, I went to formally congratulate him. I spoke with him for about 15 minutes that day. But I haven’t met him since. Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove ‘Raja’ from the post. I don’t have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed. Otherwise, there is no specific issue,” Warring said.
He added that he had shared everything he wanted to tell the party leadership with Rahul Gandhi.
“I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or shouldn’t happen,” he said.
#WATCH | Delhi | On meeting with Congress central leadership, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring says, "...I met my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I answered the questions he asked about Punjab and shared my thoughts. He showed great affection. After that meeting, my wife and I came… pic.twitter.com/HmboLbJfPc— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
Reflecting on his meeting with Rahul Gandhi after leaving the state party chief’s post, Warring said the Congress leader had treated him with considerable warmth and affection.
The former Punjab Congress chief said he had answered Gandhi’s questions about the state and shared his views on Punjab’s political situation.
He described the interaction as a positive experience and said he remained satisfied with his tenure.
“I met my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I answered the questions he asked about Punjab and shared my thoughts. He showed great affection. After that meeting, my wife and I came straight here to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to offer ‘Ardas’ (prayer),” Warring said.
He also reflected on the importance of leaving behind a memorable record in public life, saying that the length of a tenure mattered less than the impression it left.
“A tenure can be long or short, but it should be one that people remember. My tenure as a minister was exactly that kind memorable and one should be grateful for what one receives,” he said.
Warring added that he was content with his time as Punjab Congress president and had accepted the party’s decisions without resistance.
“I am satisfied that, after a 4.5-year tenure as State President, whatever happens, happens for good. Whatever the party gave, I accepted it willingly and obeyed the command,” he said.
The Congress on Friday appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), ending days of speculation over a leadership change in the state.
The appointment, which takes effect immediately, was announced in an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.
Warring congratulated his successor in a post on X, extending his best wishes to Pargat Singh.
“Congratulations to Sardar Pargat ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My best wishes,” he wrote.
The party also acknowledged Warring’s contribution during his time as state president. He had taken charge of the Punjab Congress in 2022, succeeding Navjot Singh Sidhu.
“The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Amarinder Singh Raja Warring,” the Congress said in its statement.
It also clarified that the working presidents, chairpersons and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab would continue in their respective roles.
(with ANI inputs)
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