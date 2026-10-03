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  • /‘Pilot decided it’s time to remove Raja’: Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring points finger at Sachin Pilot for his removal

‘Pilot decided it’s time to remove Raja’: Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring points finger at Sachin Pilot for his removal

Congress appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
‘Pilot decided it’s time to remove Raja’: Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring points finger at Sachin Pilot for his removal
Image Credit: Former Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Punjab general secretary-in-charge Sachin Pilot. (IANS)

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