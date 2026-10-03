/‘Pilot decided it’s time to remove Raja’: Ex-Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring points finger at Sachin Pilot for his removal

“When he was appointed in charge, I went to formally congratulate him. I spoke with him for about 15 minutes that day. But I haven’t met him since. Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove ‘Raja’ from the post. I don’t have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed. Otherwise, there is no specific issue,” Warring said.