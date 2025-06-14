Pilot Calls Mayday At 1:39 PM, Says Aviation Ministry On Air India Crash

Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Saturday said that the Air India flight pilot who crashed on June 12 in Ahmedabad sent a last radio message to Air Traffic Control for ‘Mayday’ at 1.39 PM.

Civil Aviation Ministry addressed the press and stated that the flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, took off at 1.39 pm and after reaching a height of about 650 feet it started sinking.

"On 12th June around 2 PM, we received the information that the plane going from Ahmedabad to Gatwick London had crashed. We immediately got detailed information about this through ATC Ahmedabad. This was an AIC 171 and there were a total of 242 people on board, including 230 passengers, 2 pilots and 10 crew members. This plane took off at 1:39 pm and within a few seconds, after reaching a height of about 650 feet, it started sinking," said Sinha.

The government further informed that at 1:39 pm the pilot of the crashed plane informed Ahmedabad ATC that it was a May Day and when the ATS tried to reach out, they didn't get any response.

"At 1:39 pm, the pilot informed Ahmedabad ATC that it was a May Day, full emergency. According to ATC, when it tried to contact the plane, it did not receive any response. Exactly after 1 minute, this plane crashed in Medhaninagar, which is located at a distance of about 2 km from the airport. The captain of the plane was Sumit Sabharwal and the first officer was Clive Sundar," he added.

Ministry Secretary Sinha also informed that the plane had completed the Paris-Delhi-Ahmedabad sector before the accident.

"As far as the entire history of the plane is concerned, before this accident, the plane had completed the Paris-Delhi-Ahmedabad sector without any accident," said Sinha.