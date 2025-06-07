New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's return to Mumbai from Jalgaon was hit by a double delay on Friday. His aircraft initially faced technical issues, causing a nearly two-and-a-half-hour delay in arrival. Scheduled to land at 3:45 pm, Shinde reached Jalgaon late. He then attended the Palkhi Yatra of Sant Muktai in Muktainagar alongside ministers Girish Mahajan and Gulabrao Patil. After completing the visit and returning to Jalgaon airport around 9:15 pm, another delay occurred when the pilot refused to fly due to duty hour limitations and ill health, requiring fresh clearance.

According to NDTV, the pilot had cited exhaustion and duty hour restrictions as reasons for his refusal. A 45-minute discussion ensued between the pilot and officials, including Mahajan and Patil, to resolve the issue. A doctor was also called to examine the pilot's condition before he eventually agreed to operate the flight.

During the return flight, Shinde's team assisted a woman, Sheetal Patil, who urgently needed to travel to Mumbai for a kidney surgery. She and her husband had missed their scheduled flight, and Mahajan arranged for them to board Shinde's aircraft. Ambulance services were kept ready at Mumbai airport to immediately transfer the woman for surgery. This act showcases Shinde's sensitivity towards the common man, as per Gulabrao Patil.

Shiv Sena took to their social media to inform about the act of the Dy CM and wrote, "Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknathji Shinde Saheb had come to Muktainagar on Friday to attend the Sant Muktabai Palkhi Prasthan ceremony. While returning to Mumbai from there, his flight was slightly delayed after reaching the airport. However, this delay has proved to be life-saving for a mother-sister."

"Sheetaltai Borde, a sister suffering from kidney disease from Jalgaon district, had left for Mumbai by plane with her husband for a kidney transplant surgery. However, their plane missed. Minister Girish Mahajan brought this matter to the attention of Shinde Saheb. Shinde Saheb immediately agreed and brought his sister and her husband to Mumbai in his chartered plane. During this journey, Shinde Saheb also questioned her with interest. Not only this, when she reached Mumbai, he also arranged a special ambulance for her and admitted her to the hospital. She also thanked him at this time. If Shinde Saheb had not rushed to help, her surgery would not have been possible on time. Just as a brother rushes to help his sister, Shinde Saheb rushed to help his sister and became an angel for her," the post further marked.

As per News18 Marathi, the pilot had already been flying for 12 consecutive hours and was not in a position to continue, both due to his condition and technical regulations.

Speaking to reporters, Girish Mahajan said, “The pilot had a health-related concern and an issue with the timing. There were some technical difficulties, too. We spoke to the airline company, and they explained the situation to the pilot in their own way. It was a minor issue," a report by News18 quoted.