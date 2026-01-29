'She is no more': Grandmother recalls shattering 9:30 AM call after Ajit Pawar crash in Baramati | VIDEO

While the nation mourns the loss of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a private tragedy is unfolding in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. The family of Pinki Mali, the flight attendant on the doomed business jet, is struggling with the news of her death in the crash that took five lives on Wednesday morning.

A devastating 9:30 AM phone call

For Pinki’s grandmother, the world shattered shortly after the aircraft went down. Speaking to reporters through tears, she recalled the moment the news reached their home.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I found out about the incident around 9:30 AM—that she had died in a plane crash," she told ANI. "I spoke with Pinki's parents; they were crying and told us that she is no more."

#WATCH | Charter plane crash landing in Baramati | Jaunpur, UP: Manraji, grandmother of Pinki Mali who was a member of the crew on the ill-fated charter plane, says, "I got to know about the incident around 9:30 AM that she has died in a plane crash. I spoke with Pinki's parents,… pic.twitter.com/7aVIaQJQCQ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

Pinki’s uncle, Chandrabhushan Mali, described a frantic morning of unanswered calls. "We learned around 10:30 AM. I called my brother [Pinki’s father], but he did not answer," he said. He noted that Pinki, who was raised and educated in Mumbai and Thane, had visited her ancestral home in Jaunpur just two months ago.

A promising life cut short

Originally from Bhainsa village in Uttar Pradesh, Pinki was a resident of Mumbai, where she had built her career in aviation. Her family described her as a hardworking and caring young woman who had just started a new chapter in her life, having married only a year ago.

Despite her life in the city, villagers in Bhainsa remembered her as a promising young woman who kept strong ties with her community.

The fatal descent: How the crash occurred

The mid-size business jet left Mumbai at 8:10 AM on Wednesday. According to flight records, the tragedy began during the final approach into Baramati:

First Attempt: At about 8:23 AM, the pilots attempted to land but had to abort due to zero visibility of the runway.

Second Attempt: During another landing attempt, the aircraft crashed and immediately caught fire.

Casualties: There were no survivors. Along with Pinki Mali, the crash took the lives of:

- Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

- Vidip Dilip Jadhav, Personal Security Officer

- Sumit Kapoor, Pilot

- Shambhavi Pathak, Pilot

Final rites for Deputy CM

The remains of Ajit Pawar are being taken to the Vidya Pratishtan grounds in Baramati, where state officials and thousands of supporters are expected for the final rites. Meanwhile, the Mali family is making arrangements to receive Pinki’s remains as her village in Uttar Pradesh goes into mourning.

ALSO READ | Mark Carney's India gambit: What to expect from the March visit and what it means for the future of bilateral ties