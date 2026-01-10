If you've scrolled through Instagram or X lately, you've likely encountered the high-octane energy of a man asking, "Krrish ka gaana sunega?" followed by an unfiltered, rhythmic rendition of "Dil Na Diya."

The man behind the screen is Pintu Prasad, a 32-year-old from Jharkhand whose signature catchphrase, "Le beta!" has turned him into a global reel sensation. But behind the viral dance moves and infectious laughter lies a story of extreme hardship, survival, and a newfound path to recovery.

The Man Behind The Meme: From Hardship To Fame

Pintu Prasad had lived most of his 32 years well away from the limelight. Orphaned at a tender age, Pintu grew up with negligible family support, which propelled him into the arduous path of substance addiction.

Pintu took two jobs that many would avoid to survive on the streets of Jamshedpur. As reports suggest, he spent years sorting garbage, cleaning toilets, and even disposing of dead animals to afford a single meal, courtesy of Navbharat Times. Through it all, his sister remained his only steady pillar of support.

The Viral Moment: 'Dil Na Diya' and the Krrish Craze

Pintu's life turned around overnight with the release of the candid video of him in his element. Wearing his distinctive “Dhoom-style” flair, complete with his trademarked “Dhoom” T-shirt, Pintu posed for the camera and delivered the memorable “Krrish ka gaana sunega. Le beta!”

His energetic performance of the Hrithik Roshan blockbuster song, complete with his unrestrained dance movements, impressed millions of viewers. Social media fans were immediately captivated by the “youthful energy” in him-a significant number of fans agreed that, despite the hardships in his life, Pintu looks surprisingly youthful for his alleged 32 years-and his @viralboydhoom Instagram handle gained more than 73k fans in an instant.

A Path To Recovery: Beyond The Screen

In contrast to other viral sensations who become forgotten after they reach stardom, Pintu's popularity has led to a real-life intervention. An NGO located in Jamshedpur, observed him struggling with addiction behind that entertaining facade.

The Rescue: Saurabh Tiwari and team contacted Pintu and offered him a spot in their facility.

Present Scenario: At present, Pintu is undergoing medical treatment and counseling sessions.

Skill Building: In addition to detox, the foundation is working on teaching him some vocational skills to make him self-sufficient so he never has to go back to garbage sorting again.

The 'Dhoom Boy' Legacy: Laugh With The Meme, Lift The Man

Although the internet is still churning out remixes of his audio, there has been a shift from inspiration to aspiration with regard to Pintu. Today, his platforms are being leveraged to create awareness for mental health and addiction. Pintu's situation is a reminder that with every funny viral video, there is a real human being with a history.

