Pir Panjal Challenge: How Terrain Aids Infiltration Amid Terror Hunt After Pahalgam Attack

Security personnel are encountering increasing difficulties in tracing terrorists who are suspected to be hiding in the upper areas of the Pir Panjal Range after the latest terror strike on tourists in Pahalgam. The densely forested, hilly region—long considered a path for Pakistani infiltration—has again become the focus of attention as militants take advantage of its low visibility and natural concealment.

Suspects Believed To Be In Upper Reaches Of Pir Panjal

One of the prime suspects in the Pahalgam attack has been named as Hashim Musa, alias Suleiman, who is a Pakistani national associated with past attacks in Kashmir. Officials said Musa is suspected to be taking refuge in the Pir Panjal mountains along with four other accomplices—Ali Bhai alias Talha (Pakistan), Asif Fauji (Pakistan), Adil Hussain Thoker (Anantnag), and Ahsan (Pulwama). They are under close scrutiny for their alleged role in Tuesday's attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow.

Security Agencies Use Technology, Intelligence to Beat Terrain Challenges

Sources indicated that visibility in some forests is such that even identifying movement within 100 meters becomes a challenge. Due to the mountainous and forested terrain, security agencies are depending on sophisticated surveillance technology and human intelligence to track down the suspects.

"Tracking suspects in such terrain demands robust coordination between technical surveillance and field intelligence," said the senior security official.

OGWs Under Surveillance, Online Activities Tracked

As part of the broader crackdown, more than 2,000 people—mostly former terrorists and overground workers (OGWs)—have been arrested for questioning. Some have already been let go following initial interrogation, but the operation is still under way. Officials suspected these OGWs could have helped facilitate the movement of Pakistani militants through Kashmir.

Investigators are also probing encrypted messaging apps for online connections between local operatives and Pakistan-based organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Reward Announced, Sketches Released

In a fresh appeal for public help, police have issued sketches of the five suspects based on survivor descriptions and offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Background: Musa's Link to Past Attacks

Hashim Musa is believed to have masterminded several attacks against security personnel and non-locals in the last year. Intelligence agencies suspected that he might now be working with several Pakistan-sponsored terror groups other than LeT.