Pistols, petrol bombs recovered from gurudwara where Nihangs hid after attacking cops in Patiala

New Delhi: Three pistols, petrol bombs, swords, sacks of poppy husk and LPG cylinders were recovered during a search from a gurudwara in Patiala's Balbera village in Punjab on Sunday (April 12) where a group of Nihang Sikhs took shelter after attacking a police team.

An officer's hand was chopped off with a sword and two other Punjab policemen were injured on Sunday when a group of Nihang Sikhs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district, police said. Seven people, including five attackers, were arrested hours later after an exchange of fire at a gurdwara where the group fled after the 6.15 am incident in Sanaur town.

A police officer told PTI that they first requested the Nihangs to surrender themselves, which they refused and hurled abuses at the police team. Locals including a sarpanch went inside the gurudwara to talk to them but they did not relent and instead threatened to set fire to the cooking gas cylinders if police entered.

The DGP said an exchange of fire also took place between the police team and Nihangs after which at least seven were arrested for attacking an ASI and other police officials on the duty.

Punjab's Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said that five of the seven arrested men were a part of the gang that launched an unprovoked murderous assault on a police party, with sharp-edged weapons.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was proud of the police party at the mandi for professionally handling the situation. In a tweet, the CM said he has given instructions to police to deal in the "strictest possible manner" with anyone breaking the law.