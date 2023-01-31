topStoriesenglish2567846
Pit Collapses in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Three Killed, Minor Girl Injured

The victims were collecting fly ash when the soil around them collapsed and they were buried under the debris. A 15-year-old girl survived the accident and was rushed to hospital.

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023|Source: PTI

Raipur: Three persons, including two women, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured on Tuesday ( when a pit in which they were collecting fly ash caved in at an industrial area on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, a police official said. The four were extracting a layer of fly ash beneath the earth in the pit at Sankra village under Dharsinwa police station limits when the soil around them collapsed, trapping them under the debris, he said. The adults died on the spot, while the girl was injured, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and removed the victims from the debris, he said.
The girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition was said to be out of danger, he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide the best medical care to the injured. A case has been registered and a probe is underway, said the official.

